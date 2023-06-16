The government of Macedonia does not meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making more efforts to do so, considering the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, if any, on its anti-trafficking capacity, according to the U.S. Department of State in its 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report on Macedonia.

“These efforts included increasing overall law enforcements efforts, including investigating, prosecuting, and convicting more traffickers,” the report says.

“The government established the Operational Team for Identification of Trafficking Victims (OTITV) to officially recognize potential victims and assist in coordinating victim care. The government adopted the Law on Compensation of Victims of Violent Crime, which provided trafficking victims the right to compensation and increased resources to the NGO-run shelter for trafficking victims.”

However, the report points out, the government did not meet the minimum standards in several key areas.

“The government identified significantly fewer victims and the Organized Crime and Corruption Prosecution Office (OCCPO) did not have sufficient resources to handle all cases under its jurisdiction.

“Some district prosecutors did not report potential trafficking cases to OCCPO and used lesser crimes to prosecute traffickers.

“While the government increased funding to the shelter, this covered only a small percentage of the shelter’s operating expenses. Similarly, the government did not allocate funding to mobile teams that identify most potential victims each year, despite past commitments to do so.

“Local police and some border agents did not consistently screen for trafficking indicators and, as a result, authorities likely deported some unidentified trafficking victims without referral to appropriate services or safeguards to prevent re-trafficking,” the report notes.

Also, according to the U.S. Department of State, the national rapporteur lacked the authority, resources, and legal mandate to systematically monitor and evaluate anti-trafficking efforts.

The 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report recommends that Macedonia “vigorously investigate, prosecute, and convict traffickers, including complicit officials, and seek adequate penalties, including, as appropriate, significant prison terms.

“The government is also advised to allocate sufficient resources for victim protection, including to the mobile identification teams, the shelter for trafficking victims, and in support of specialized services for adult male victims; to increase proactive identification efforts for trafficking victims and consistently screen for trafficking among individuals in commercial sex, migrants, refugees, and other at-risk populations; and to allocate sufficient resources to the police and prosecutors to proactively investigate trafficking and prosecute cases in a timely manner.

“Ensure victims are not inappropriately penalized solely for unlawful acts committed as a direct result of being trafficked.

“Provide accommodation to potential foreign trafficking victims in safe and appropriate settings and allow victims to leave shelters at will.

“Establish access to alternative housing to accommodate victims when the shelter is full.

“Institutionalize advanced training for judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement on trafficking investigations and prosecutions.

“Improve victim compensation mechanisms for victims, including by implementing the new Law on Compensation for Victims of Violent Crime, establishing a victim compensation fund, and informing victims of their right to seek compensation,” the report says.

In addition, the U.S. State Department recommends that the national rapporteur be empowered to successfully monitor and evaluate anti-trafficking efforts.