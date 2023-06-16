Antonijo Miloshevski, member of VMRO-DPMNE EB and of the parliament, spoke on Friday in the parliament about the German Resolution on Macedonia, adopted by the Bundestag on Thursday.

“We should welcome the Bundestag Resolution out of two reasons: the first is the reason why it was initiated, that is the fact that an EU member country negates Macedonian identity in the 21st century. This Resolution is an acknowledgment that there are countries within the EU which doesn’t think in European manner”, he said.

“The second reason is the indirect effect of VMRO-DPMNE complaints to our European partners, going on since the signing of the flawed Friendship Agreement in 2017 and the stupid formulation of some “common history”. This put on spot the very Achilles heel that Bulgaria keeps on attacking for the last 50 or 60 years”, Milosevski pointed out.