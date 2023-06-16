Responding to a question if PM Kovacevski accepted at least a TV duel with the opposition leader, Hristijan Mickoski said that it became obvious that Kovacevski is a hostage in his own Government, afraid of elections, afraid of TV duels – that is the political matrix of these people.

“The man is a coward, he is a hostage in his own Government, afraid of his own shadow. Apart from that they will remain where they are for a little more, I don’t expect any creativity from him, once a coward, whole life a coward. So, to avoid this miscommunication, let’s have a TV duel, let’s say to each other’s face what we think, and let the people decide after that”, Mickoski stressed.