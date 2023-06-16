The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani has no credibility whatsoever to negotiate the Macedonian identity, and his actions have proven that many times, Hristijan Mickoski, VMRO-DPMNE leader, stated on Friday after being asked by reporters to comment MoFA Osmani’s statements.

“To comment on Bujar Osmani’s statements, first he has to obtain credibility. Osmani has no credibility whatsoever to negotiate my Macedonian identity, telling us what and how does Bulgaria think. On many occasions, being a MoFA of the Republic of Macedonia, where ethnic Macedonians are majority, not only did he not show the anticipated basic respect toward the Macedonians’ identity, but he seriously disparaged it”, Mickoski stressed.

Mickoski also told Osmani to advise his new Bulgarian colleague to follow the example of the former German Chancellor Willy Brandt, who kneeled in Poland apologizing for the crimes of the German Army in WW2, come to Macedonia, and kneel apologizing for all the crimes of the Bulgarian fascist occupiers.