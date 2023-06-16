The Parliamentary Communications Monitoring Oversight Committee has valid suspicion that the security services have undertaken steps that may disturb the national security, opening possibilities for abuse of the mechanisms for communications monitoring of over two million people, Brane Petrushevski, VMRO-DPMNE MP, stated on Friday.

Petrushevski warned that the information is protected, and he can only share what is legally allowed.

“Working on the Information on the Operations of the Operative Technical Agency (OTA), the Committee established serious indications that OTA violated the Article 2 of the Law on Communications Monitoring, i.e. it conducted an illegal acquisition of communications monitoring assets which may be abused. The acquisition lacks the adequate permission, as stipulated in Article 2. Such a violation of the law offers opportunities for endangering the national security and the personal security of the people, as well as infirngement of the human rights and freedoms established by the Constitution”, Petrushevski informed.

In accordance with its competences, the Committee voted unanimously – regardless of political affiliation – to submit their valid suspicions to the Office of the Public Prosecutor.