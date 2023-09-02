The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will do everything in its power to prevent the declaration of September as the month of the Macedonian-American heritage, The Bulgarian Vice-PM and head of diplomacy, Marija Gabriel, responded to a Bulgarian MP question on the issue. She reiterated the Bulgian position that Macedonia will have to meet all obligations agreed upon and accepted by Skopje before the dream of the EU becomes a reality.

Gabriel informed the Bulgarian Parliament that their MoFA started working on the prevention the first moment they found out about the resolution. The Bulgarian ambassador and the general consul in Washington already talked to the team of the Republican Senator Mike Braun from Indiana, who submitted the resolution to the US Senate. Gabriel added that the resolution has already been submitted, but they will try to stop it.

In July this year, Senator Braun submitted a resolution to the US Senate to declare September 2023 as a month of the Macedonian-American heritage in the USA, by which the language, the history, and the culture of the Macedonian Americans will be promoted.

The Resolution, sponsored by Senator Braun, who is the only senator in the Macedonian Caucus in the US Congress, has to be approved by the Senate Judicial Committee, before being put to vote by the Senate.

In the meantime, the Governor of the Federal State of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, already declared September of this year as a month of the Macedonian-American heritage. Whitmer stated that it is very important to showcase the Macedonian Americans’ contribution and cultural influence.