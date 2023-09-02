The ruling SDSM party abused the publicly funded campaign started by the SDSM led Government meant to persuade citizens about the need to accept the Bulgarian demands on the path to join the EU.

The campaign, funded from the budget with 80,000 EUR, includes events where Prime Minister Kovacevski and other Government officials give speeches which are clearly political and aimed against the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party. Today, the SDSM party began to broadcast the events on their social media accounts, which is a clear violation of the strict rules about publicly funded campaigns.