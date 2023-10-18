During Tuesday’s session, the Government addressed the issue of brown bears, a protected species with a permanent hunting ban, and their increasing property damage.

Competent institutions have been assigned specific actions. The Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning will develop a 12-month action plan for brown bear management in Macedonia.

The ministry is also tasked with analyzing the region in three months to establish a large carnivore team and report to the government. Additionally, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, in collaboration with other institutions, must provide recommendations within three months for possible brown bear relocation.

The director of the Crisis Management Center is responsible for coordinating institution activities, overseeing their implementation, and suggesting new measures to reduce brown bear sightings in urban areas beyond the ones recommended by competent institutions.