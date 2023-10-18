The Red Cross will conduct an earthquake first aid simulation exercise, “Humanitarian Response 2023,” in Skopje City Park on Wednesday, with President Stevo Pendarovski’s support. This exercise marks the 60th anniversary of the devastating Skopje earthquake and aims to showcase the Red Cross’s preparedness and capabilities for coordinated crisis response.

The event will involve over 500 participants, two helicopters, and 40 vehicles from various crisis management institutions, both national and international Red Cross teams. As a result of the exercise, streets leading to the City Park will be closed for traffic from 9 am to 2 pm.