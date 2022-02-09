After a week with 150 deaths due to the coronavirus infection, it is clear that the Government has left the citizens to fend for themselves, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.
Why is there not a plan in place for prevention and protection against the new Covid wave? Is th Government unable to form a strategy to reduce the number of infections? Prime Minister Kovacevski himself does not follow the protocols and goes maskless during mass meetings in the Government, the opposition party asked.
