The state and its highest institutions, while VMRO DPMNE was in power, in the period before the name issue was resolved, were the subject of monitoring and documentation for several years by the Greek owners of the second mobile operator in Macedonia, analyzes “Plusinfo.mk”.

Two employees of the operator, in high positions at that time, yesterday, under oath, testified before the court that the company, without informing the competent Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Interior or the court and without seeking their consent, prepared a program which it installed in the headquarters and through that program, on a daily basis, they extracted all the orders for special investigative measures that were issued through the court and the prosecutor’s office to UBK. This is regardless of whether it was about monitoring telephone communications of persons suspected of terrorism, drug trafficking or economic crime.

With that, the company and its owners, through the employees who helped in the process, knew exactly from whom the state was threatened, against whom there were measures and investigations and when those measures were eventually stopped, writes “Plusinfo”.