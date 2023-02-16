The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski commented on the “Zaspij ako mozes” show the information that the government in Macedonia was created under the influence of Albanian and Kosovar politicians and stressed that under normal conditions this is interference in the internal affairs of the country.

Unfortunately, under these conditions, it cannot be defined as typical interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Macedonia, for the simple reason that the interference is at the request of the Prime Minister. The intervention of both Edi Rama and Jashari’s family was at the request of both the then and the future prime minister. So, Zoran Zaev and Dimitar Kovacevski called Edi Rama to ask him to call the Albanian political parties in Macedonia in order for them to support the SDSM government and that government not to fall. They did the same in Kosovo, which means that they humiliated the Macedonian state and the Macedonian people so much that they themselves want to have interference in the internal affairs of Macedonia, Nikoloski pointed out.

He emphasized that in the next parliamentary elections, massive, referendum support of VMRO-DPMNE is needed so that there is no blackmail from anyone.