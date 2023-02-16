The Government has welcomed Thursday’s decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in the state’s favor, confirming that the applicants’ complaints were declared inadmissible.

The Government’s arguments regarding the inadmissibility of the applications have been fully respected by ECHR. Contrary to the claims of the applicants, ECHR does not establish a violation of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights. The decision made today by the ECHR refers to six cases that sued the Republic of North Macedonia before the Court in Strasbourg with allegations of violation of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights under Article 5 and Article 6. With the decision, the Court considers that the appeals of the applicants are inadmissible in principle due to the non-use of domestic legal remedies, said the government press service.