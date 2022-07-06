The person whom the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski claims wanted to kill him, was detained tonight, confirmed the Ministry of Interior.

The Ministry of the Interior says that they do not have additional information about the case for the time being.

Unofficially, he is the owner of a hotel located near the Mavrovka shopping center. He pulled out a gun while the crowd of protesters was passing by the Skenderbeg bridge and was in the presence of the other group that was throwing stones.