The EU Commission changed the content of the report according to which Macedonia was asked to introduce a visa regime for Kosovo.

However, in the new report, Kosovo has been removed from the list, which still includes Turkey, Azerbaijan, Botswana, Cuba and El Salvador.

“Republika” asked the European Commission, and they answered us that compliance with the visa-free list of the EU is of crucial importance, as was emphasized in recent political and technical discussions.

It is, according to them, one of the basic elements of the recently adopted EU Action Plan for the Western Balkans.

The Commission fully supports the visa-free regime with Kosovo as a priority issue. Kosovo has met all criteria for visa liberalization. We are ready to support the Parliament and the Council to continue as soon as possible, the EC told “Republika”.

Yesterday the EU reached an agreement that the citizens of Kosovo can travel without visas from 2024 at the latest.