Today it’s December 15, and there is still no sign of Christmas decorations in Skopje. The mayor, Danela Arsovska, refuses to answer the journalists’ questions about when the decoration will begin, or what it will be like. She says she will inform about it at a press conference, but she does not say when it will be. At the same time, there is no announcement about the New Year’s program, whether there will be one and who will entertain people on December 31. There is not a single Santa Claus white beard in sight for the youngest.

All in all, Skopje does not look like a capital city that wants to attract domestic and foreign tourists.

Only the cafes and shops contribute to the festive mood with decorations. Since yesterday, the small square in Debar Maalo, where the monument dedicated to Goran Stefanovski has been placed, has been decorated.

Last year, the city decorations began on December 16. Then, the newly elected mayor Danela Arsovska terminated the contract with the company “Link Media”, which was supposed to decorate the city, signed by Petre Silegov. According to her, such decoration would have been unnecessarily expensive, and with that money, the city could have bought its own decorations for each year. In order not to remain empty, the company decorated a part of Centar for free.

One year later, it is not known whether decorations were purchased, why the City does not say, but according to the data from the Bureau of Public Procurement, such a purchase has not been carried out.