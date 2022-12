Several elementary schools in Skopje received Thursday bomb threats via email. According to the information, they are schools mostly in the territory of the municipality of Aerodrom, such as “Ljuben Lape”, “Miladinov Brothers”, “Aleksandar Makedonski”, “Lazo Angelovski”, “Dimitar Makedonski”, “Goce Delcev”…

The students and employees have been evacuated, and the police are on the ground carrying out anti-terror checks.