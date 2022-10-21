VMRO-DPMNE announces a press conference on Monday at which it will reveal a new millions-worth affair involving the government. According to the party, it is about secret properties of SDSM officials.

Are the institutions doing their job or are they serving to cover up the illegalities and crimes of SDS officials?

Instead of serving the people, is a group of people from SDS and DUI working for themselves? How much are the laws respected? And how much do they apply? On Monday at a press conference at 12 h, we will reveal a big affair worth millions. Through facts to an answer to the question of why Macedonia is sinking, because crime is being committed instead of work, said VMRO-DPMNE.