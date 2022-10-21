JSP Skopje public transit company employees have received their paychecks over which they held protests Wednesday halting the city’s bus service so buses are back on the streets, their union leader, Mikjo Stojanovski, told MIA.

Salaries have been transferred to employee accounts, we continue to operate as normal. Salaries are provided for the following months, and with the adoption of the budget for 2023, the budget of the public enterprise will be enriched by several million euros, Stojanovski said.

JSP employees protested yesterday by stopping public transport in Skopje, demanding to be paid their late September salary.