The Final Exam Commission held Monday a session at which it adopted the Ranking List with the final results of the final exam at the Academy for Judges and Public Prosecutors for the seventh generation of initial training students and the Final Ranking List of candidates for judges and public prosecutors. 57 candidates passed the final exam, some of whom will be judges, and some will be public prosecutors.

In accordance with the legal obligation, they will immediately send the final ranking list of candidates for judges and public prosecutors to the Judicial Council of Macedonia and to the Council of Public Prosecutors of Macedonia during the next day.

In the list, you can see the names of children of politicians, wives of mayors, and daughters and sons of public prosecutors and judges…

The most prominent among the new prosecutors are the names of Barlet Xhaferi, the son of Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi; the wife of the first person of the Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, Islam Abazi, Albulena Abazi. The daughter-in-law of the General Secretary of the Parliament, Cvetanka Ivanova, will also be the public prosecutor.

The wife of the mayor of the Aerodrom, Simona Mucunska Bubevska, will be a judge, and her colleague will be Biljana Smakoska, the daughter of the prosecutor from the Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, Gordana Smakoska. Dragan Josifoski, son of prosecutor Elizabeta Josifoska, will also be a judge.

Of the 60 selected candidates, one dropped out, so soon 59 completed candidates will have to fill part of the vacant positions.