In view of the fact that the salary of health workers has been delayed for several days, the Independent Union of State Administration informed at a press conference today that a legal commission has been formed, which will prepare criminal charges against “the persons who brought the Health Insurance Fund into this situation”.

Namely, the Republic of Macedonia has been investing in the IT system over the years, but investing is not just about investing, that system should also be maintained. Given the fact that for at least a dozen years ago, the Fund system crashes at times. Although not to the extent it is today. In that direction, we ask that, as a union, there is a personal responsibility for persons who are in a position to organize and implement rules and laws. In that direction, the legal team of the union will file criminal charges on Friday. Someone has to take responsibility, said the president of the Trade Union, Marjan Risteski.

He emphasized that there is no benefit, although there was information in the public that the state invested so much money in upgrading software and its maintenance. Instead, Risteski added, the Fund is collapsing, and insured citizens and health workers depend on its functioning.

Doctor Dijana Jankulovska spoke on behalf of the health workers, who said that all deadlines for the payment of salaries and contributions have been breached.