The trade union of the Macedonian Post demands an urgent meeting with the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Government about the situation in the company, which, as they say, is in a difficult financial situation, facing losses in operations and risks for regular salary payments.

If a meeting is not held within five days, the union leadership has announced that it will take all legal measures and mechanisms to protect the rights of workers by organizing protests and strikes. It again urges the General Director of the Post to stop the ad for 31 new employments in the administration of the company, which they consider to be economically unsustainable and in the existing financial conditions.