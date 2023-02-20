The trade union of the Macedonian Post demands an urgent meeting with the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Government about the situation in the company, which, as they say, is in a difficult financial situation, facing losses in operations and risks for regular salary payments.
If a meeting is not held within five days, the union leadership has announced that it will take all legal measures and mechanisms to protect the rights of workers by organizing protests and strikes. It again urges the General Director of the Post to stop the ad for 31 new employments in the administration of the company, which they consider to be economically unsustainable and in the existing financial conditions.
As employees, we fear for the further future of the company, as well as the regular payment of salary for the next period, considering the fact that we took the salary for January on the 17th of this month after the expiration of the legal term. Despite the fact that Macedonian Post is facing serious problems with its overall operation, the general director issued and ad for 31 new employments in the administration. Those jobs in this situation are unnecessary considering the fact that we have overemployment in that part, and this can be done by redistributing jobs in order to increase productivity and better services to the citizens, Veligdenov said at a press conference, pointing out that new jobs are needed in the technological process, i.e. postmen, counter workers and operatives, where they do not have enough staff.
