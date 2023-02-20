The main topic in the country is healthcare, and in healthcare, we have a hacked system. This Minister of Health is being dismissed, and now we are debating the dismissal of the Minister of Information Society and Administration. This minister is in charge of integrated information networks and data security. And we don’t have that. However, neither the Minister of Health, nor the Minister of Information Society is dismissed because of these scandals, but because of changing party uniforms, said Vlado Misajlovski, MP from VMRO-DPMNE, at today’s parliamentary debate on the dismissal of ministers in the Government.

According to him, the only motive for dismissing the ministers is a change of party uniforms and the inclusion of a party in the Government.

Databases are being traded wholesale in the country and no one is responsible for it, but the prime minister is interested in changing ministers and party uniforms. At the same time, he is not interested in the fact that the health workers did not receive a salary and why someone trades with citizens’ data, Misajlovski said.

According to him, this very Government that advocated transparency has nothing to do with transparency.