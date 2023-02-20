The Ministry of Interior said Monday the bomb threats at International Airport Skopje, ten schools in Skopje and four schools in Prilep are false.

The Ministry of Interior informs that all the necessary checks have been made in connection with today’s reports of bomb threats in 10 Skopje schools 4 in Prilep and the Skopje airport, and it has been determined that these are false reports.

Immediately after receiving the reports, appropriate measures and actions were taken by police officers, the necessary checks were carried out by teams for anti-terrorist checks and it was determined that these were false reports, says the Ministry of Interior.

The Skopje International Airport received a bomb threat today via email, and we immediately reported the case to the Ministry of Interior. Units of the Ministry of Interior immediately took all the necessary measures and checks, and determined that the threat was false, informs TAV Macedonia.