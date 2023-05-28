Today we are in Bogomila, a village in the heart of Macedonia. Until 20 years ago, this village was inhabited by over 1,500 people. Today, there are only 200, the VMRO-DPMNE MP, Igor Zdravkovski, said on Sunday, visiting the village within the party field activities titled This is Macedonia, for everyone.

“What makes the situation even sadder, is that even those who remained here are all working in agriculture, which turned into a cancer of our society due to the uncontrolled import of food, decreased production, and a large number of uncultivated fields. The owed subsidies are late, and there are n applications for this year because the Government’s budget is empty because of the horrendous agricultural policies and the corruptive contracts with Bechtel&Enka“, Zdravkovski pointed out.