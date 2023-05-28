A document containing an analysis of tomatoes from Albania, conducted by the Faculty of Veterinarian Medicine in Skopje, reveals that the imported tomatoes contain a forbidden concentration of pesticides, the portal MKD.mk reports.

About ten days ago, information appeared on social networks that 10 trucks with suspicious tomatoes originated from Albania. The Agency for Food and Veterinary sent a denial to all media, claiming the information is false.

Not convinced, MKD.mk asked the Faculty of Veterinarian Medicine for expert interpretation.

“There is a large amount of the ingredient Hlorpirifos Methyl, which is banned by the agricultural regulative. Import of products containing this ingredient is banned since 2020, and it is of extreme significance to destroy any products containing that ingredient. The other hazardous ingredient, that we found in the tomatoes was pirimiphos-methyl, which was over the legally allowed quantity”, Professor Stanislava Lazaraevska explained.

Despite the expert explanation, no measures were taken to remove the dangerous vegetable from the markets.