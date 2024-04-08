The balancer is not a fundamental value of the Constitution. The balancer tool was used to operationalize the employment of persons in the public administration in order to respect the fundamental value, adequate and fair representation of the members of all communities, but it reached absurdity, the additional deputy of the minister for information society said in the show “25 Minutes”. and administration, Stefan Andonovski.

The absurdity that Andonovski mentioned refers to the institutions.

The Law on Employees in the Public Sector is being manipulated, with a delay in the response from the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science, on the basis of annual plans, a positive opinion is automatically given to each institution, so you have institutions like the Ministry of Political System, where 95% of the employees are Albanians , and less than 5% are Macedonians, with which we get a complete imbalance, clarified Andonovski.

Andonovski added that for a specific job, the citizen first chooses nationality, and the institutions do not look at the qualities, but rather the ethnicity.