As of Monday midnight, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) announced that the retail price of EUROSUPER BS-95 will increase by Mden 1.5, EUROSUPER BS-98 by Mden 1, and EURODIESEL and extra light household oil by Mden 2.

The new retail prices for EUROSUPER BS-95, BS-98, and EURODIESEL are as follows: Mden 78 for EURODIESEL, Mden 86.5 for EUROSUPER BS-95, and Mden 77 for a liter of extra light household oil.

Mazut M-1’s retail price was also lowered by Mden 0.286 by the ERC, making a kilogram now cost Mden 45.173.