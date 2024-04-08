There is an understanding between us, “Vredi” and DUI, although it’s not formalized through signatures, it’s a gentleman’s agreement dating back several months. The core of this agreement is that European integration would remain a priority for the country. We stand by this commitment. However, I cannot specify a timeframe such as “before the government is formed.” What I can assure is that we represent the strongest assurance for the future government to stay on the path towards European integration, aligning with the desires of most citizens of Macedonia, stated the presidential candidate of Macedonia in his interview with MIA today, addressing the Albanian opposition, Arben Taravari.

He suggests that a six-month timeframe is reasonable for passing constitutional amendments, a crucial step for the country to commence negotiations with the EU.

I have already said that there should be a dynamic, a period of time until the New Year, procedures for voting on constitutional amendments are also needed, there will also be parliamentary elections in the European Parliament, there will also be presidential elections in the USA, it is expected whether it will remain the same or there will be another ruling set. I think that six months is a good period in which the constitutional amendments should be passed in order to start the negotiations with the EU, said Taravari before the beginning of the meeting in the Chamber of Commerce of Northwestern Macedonia (SKSZM).

In contrast, Bujar Osmani, his opponent in the presidential elections, stated on Friday that constitutional changes should take place immediately following the elections, prior to the government formation. Osmani clarified that while there isn’t a specific bilateral agreement on this matter, a majority of the parties currently aligned in different blocs have signed a document committing themselves to refrain from participating in a government unless there is a clear agreement on constitutional amendments.