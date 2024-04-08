Minister of Transport and Communications, Blagoj Bochvarski, emphasized the crucial role of infrastructure investments in fostering economic growth, development, and enhancing living standards in every municipality. He made these remarks during his working visit to Veles on Monday.

During his visit, Minister Bochvarski inspected the rehabilitation of March 8 Street, which had been resurfaced earlier that day, as detailed in a press release from the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Bochvarski stated that his presence in Veles underscored a firm dedication to enhancing living conditions for citizens by upgrading local infrastructure.

Bochvarski highlighted the ongoing infrastructure projects in Veles, stating, “So far in Veles, we have reconstructed Andon Shurkov, Lazo Osmakov, Orce Martinov, and Zhivko Firfov streets, along with a section of Blagoj Gjorev St., with a total investment of EUR 572,000.”

He further explained, “In the second phase, we are currently reconstructing March 8 St., nearing completion. Following this, we plan to continue with the reconstruction of Louis Pasteur St. and Ljubljanska St., with a combined investment of EUR 509,000.”

Bochvarski emphasized the government’s unwavering support for local authorities through the Ministry of Transport and Communications, providing them with non-repayable funding for numerous road infrastructure projects that offer significant benefits to citizens.

According to the release, the Ministry of Transport and Communications has directly allocated EUR 70 million to municipalities nationwide, facilitating the reconstruction of over 180 local streets and roads in more than 60 municipalities across the country.