– What I hear and see gives an answer to the fact that Macedonia, from this position that is today robbed, embarrassed, humiliated, citizens everywhere want to see it proud again. In order for Macedonia to be proud again and for Macedonia to be yours again, a huge victory on April 24 of the future president, Professor Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, is needed. And then Macedonia should not only be proud because it needs to be yours too, and for that to happen we need a historic double victory on May 8, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, at today’s rally in the municipality of Novaci within the framework of the presidential campaign.

President Mickoski stressed that first of all it is necessary to return Macedonia to those to whom it belongs, namely the people. President Mickoski said that in these elections there are two concepts, namely the concept of Pendarovski and the concept of VMRO-DPMNE. In the end, President Mickoski said that after the double victory on May 8, a check will be made to what extent Pendarovski and those around him have sinned against the law.