Three Skopje elementary schools received bomb threats via email on Friday morning, which were later proved to be false.

Namely, today (02.12.2022) around 7:30 a.m. it was reported to the Skopje police department that a threat of an explosive device was sent to the email addresses of three elementary schools in Skopje. Immediately after receiving the reports, measures were taken by police officers to safely evacuate the schools, and then detailed checks were carried out by teams for anti-terrorist checks and it was determined that these were false reports, the Ministry of the Interior informs.