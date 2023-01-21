Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and Culture Minister Bisera Kostadinovska – Stojcevska today visited the old school “Dimitar Vlahov” in the Prespa village of Ljubojno. Kovacevski announced that this school will be reconstructed and revitalized into a Center for the Promotion of the Macedonian Language.

The Ministry of Culture has already undertaken action for the reconstruction and revitalization of the building of the old school, here in Ljubojno, and its adaptation into a Center for the Promotion of the Macedonian Language. By taking care of these buildings, which are part of our linguistic and cultural heritage, we are sending the message that this Government is determined to protect and affirm the Macedonian language at home and in the world. And we continue in that direction, thus protecting and affirming our special Macedonian national identity, said Prime Minister Kovacevski, during the visit to the school in Ljubojno.

Three years ago, during a working visit to the Prespa region, his predecessor in the party and the government, Zoran Zaev, spoke about the same reconstruction and the significance of this school.

We always return to Ljubojno in Prespa with a special fondness, following the progress of the initiative to establish a Center for the care and promotion of the Macedonian language in the old school “Dimitar Vlahov” in Ljubojno. This initiative was launched on the occasion of two years since the signing of the Prespa Agreement, as well as in honor of the 76th anniversary of the foundation of the second school in the native Macedonian language in Ljubojno on November 15, 1944, just one year later, after the first school was founded in Debarca and Podvis, already during the Second World War in 1943.

The old school “Dimitar Vlahov” in the village of Ljubojno to become a center for the care and promotion of the Macedonian language is a three-year-old initiative of Ljudmil Spasov, president of the Macedonian Language Council, Elena Jovanova-Grujovska, director of the Macedonian Language Institute, Marjan Marković, corresponding member of MANU, Elizabeta Bandilovska, professor at the Faculty of Education in Skopje, Aco Kostov, director of the Administration for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, as well as the then president of SDSM Zoran Zaev.

According to Zaev, the initiative was one of the successes in the Government’s 100 days in office.