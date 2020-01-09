Lay judge Liljana Ivanovska Kocovska resigned yesterday afternoon and informed the court that she wanted to withdraw amid public correspondence in the TNT trial.
The jury reportedly submitted her resignation due to pressure and threats over her retirement. The Criminal Court claims that they offered her protection and then changed her mind to withdraw her resignation. It is not clear what kind of protection this is and whether the case is being processed to the MoI.
Having indicated that the court uses all legal mechanisms to safeguard the integrity and reputation of every judge and a lay judge, and if necessary the institutions can also provide each judge and lay judge with security, the lay judge agreed to continue to act until dismissed by the Judicial Council, the Criminal Court said.
