Today, July 14 (Thursday) at 12h in front of the Parliament building peacefully and with dignity at a national protest against the humiliating proposal for Macedonia, reads the call for protest under the slogan Ultimatum – No, thanks!

Let’s come out en masse and say NO to the proposal that accepts all Bulgarian conditions. The government is obliged to listen to the voice of the people who are against this kind of ultimatum, which Bulgarianizes the Macedonian identity, language and history.

Let’s go out and say with dignity “Ultimatum – No thanks”