The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, announced that there is currently an open call for the election of a candidate for the president of the state. Interested individuals can apply until February 21, provided they meet the specified conditions. Mickoski stated that tomorrow, the party will hold a constitutive session of the Republican Election Headquarters, officially marking the beginning of the campaign. He anticipates the participation of more candidates from various political parties, including Albanian political parties.

Mickoski emphasized the party’s commitment to an impartial evaluation of candidates, regardless of their public image. He mentioned that, at present, there are no more than three potential candidates, but the announcement remains open, and the selection process is independent of the party’s analysis. Mickoski asserted that any individual meeting the conditions can participate in the convention for the presidential candidate, supported by VMRO-DPMNE, and potentially become the president of Macedonia.

Responding to inquiries about pre-election coalitions, Mickoski revealed ongoing discussions with multiple political parties. However, he clarified that the priority is concluding talks with parties previously in coalition with VMRO-DPMNE.

Regarding developments in the Alliance for Albanians, Mickoski expressed the party’s non-interference in the internal affairs of other political parties. He highlighted VMRO-DPMNE’s commitment to staying neutral, contrasting it with what he perceived as inappropriate involvement by SDSM and DUI in the Alliance for Albanians’ internal matters.

Mickoski concluded by stating that VMRO-DPMNE refrains from interfering in the internal affairs of other parties and criticized SDSM and DUI for their alleged involvement in the Alliance for Albanians’ internal developments.