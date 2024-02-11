The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that on February 13, 2024, at 00:00h, the validity of citizens’ passports and driving licenses bearing the name Republic of Macedonia will expire, as stated in a press release.

In accordance with the enacted legal amendments related to the Prespa Agreement, travel documents carrying the name Republic of Macedonia will no longer be valid, and only those with the name Republic of North Macedonia will be considered valid, as mentioned in the release.

The ministry urges citizens possessing old travel documents not to attempt to leave the country, as it will not be possible. Individuals with dual citizenship can use travel documents from the other country without any issues.

It is emphasized that any citizen of the Republic of North Macedonia arriving at a border crossing for entry will be admitted irrespective of their travel document, as stated in the release.

The release further specifies that driver’s licenses must also indicate North Macedonia to be valid for both domestic and international use.

However, identity cards will remain valid after February 13, regardless of whether they display Republic of Macedonia or Republic of North Macedonia.

For individuals traveling to countries with bilateral agreements allowing the use of ID cards as travel documents, the release notes that border police officers will not reject them if they possess an ID card with the name Republic of Macedonia. Still, there is no guarantee of entry into other countries.