The city of Skopje will be regularly supplied with water throughout today, without any interruption in the supply, the Water and Sewerage Department announced. “Vodovod” adds that all populated areas in the City of Skopje will be fully and regularly supplied with drinking water.

Earlier, through a press release from the company, the company announced that due to the intervention of the main F1600 mm water pipe in Rasce, on Sunday from 17:00 hours, reduced pressure or interruption of water supply will be experienced by several settlements in Skopje.