The leader of the Democratic Union and Member of Parliament, Pavle Trajanov, said in an interview with TV Kanal 5 that no concessions should be made in the negotiations with Bulgaria, because, according to him, the historical facts cannot be revised.

The Democratic Union has completely crystal clear views on relations with Bulgaria. We are in favor of a platform, we have red lines and we should not make any concessions against Bulgaria, says Trajanov in a comment on the decision to change the term “Bulgarian fascist occupier” in history textbooks and monuments in Macedonia.

Trajanov emphasizes that there is nothing to discuss on such issues.