As part of the White Night 2023 event, two art exhibitions entitled “MALEFICIUM VISÜA”, by the artist under the nickname NCHRONAX and the exhibition “TO EXCITER”, by the artist Luka Kekić, will be opened in the Youth Cultural Center.

MALEFICIUM VISÜA Act I is a visual short, a fusion of 3D animation and film.

The artist under the nickname NCHRONAX was born in Skopje, 2002. He is a visual artist who studies science fiction.

TO EXCITER is a digital photography project by Luka Kekic, which symbolizes his need for a new perspective and his exploration of the current world.

Luka Kekic is a 22-year-old amateur photographer and lover of visual arts.

The exhibition is part of the White Night program. The opening is scheduled for September 30 (Saturday) at 8 p.m. in Gallery 2 of the MKC. The event is part of the program “Skopje – European Capital of Culture” 2028.