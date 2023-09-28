Chief Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski stated on Wednesday that the government and parliament had not yet submitted the proposed amendments to the Criminal Code to the appropriate institutions. This delay is likely due to the amendments being fast-tracked through an EU-related process.

Joveski emphasized that the Prosecutor’s Office is currently making efforts to prevent some cases from falling under the statute of limitations. He mentioned their intention to salvage cases where there are valid reasons and to seize assets if there is substantial evidence to support such actions.

Regarding cases facing potential statute of limitations issues, Joveski noted that there aren’t many in this predicament. However, he highlighted the challenge of reclassifying certain crimes in other cases.

Joveski acknowledged that it’s disheartening for prosecutors to witness cases they’ve diligently worked on for several years, especially complex ones requiring international legal cooperation for evidence collection, being reclassified as less severe offenses.