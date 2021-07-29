It’s been two weeks since one of the top officials of the Zaev regime in the judiciary said that he is frequently approached by people offering him bribes, and he still hasn’t formally reported any such instance.

Judge Ivan Dzolev is President of the Skopje criminal court. He was trying to excuse the exceptionally bad corruption reports that Macedonia is getting under Zaev, as the judiciary goes after opposition activists while ignoring obvious crimes and corruption by regime officials. Dzolev said that the judiciary is not corrupt, but that the media are portraying it as such, leading to many citizens approaching him and other judges, offering bribes.

Journalists continue to press him to report specific cases, since offering a bribe is crime, just as accepting it is. But, Dzolev clammed up after the statement and still hasn’t given any concrete examples.