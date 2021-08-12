Two weeks before the beginning of the school year, and Carovska still has no concept of how the school year will take place, said VMRO-DPMNE.

This lost government is again unprepared and without an idea how to conduct the school year. Students, parents and teachers only 15 days before the start of the year do not know how it will be implemented. They offer some concepts, instead of being ready. Will it mean another lost year in education, chaos and changing plans from month to month, asked the party.

VMRO-DPMNE points out that parents do not know if their children will go to school, teachers do not know how they will teach. Total chaos again.