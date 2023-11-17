The union of workers from the administration, judicial authorities and citizens’ associations (UPOZ) is organizing a two-hour protest today, where they will express their dissatisfaction with the non-fulfillment of demands for employees in the judicial and public prosecutor’s services.

The protest will be held in front of the Government between 12:00 and 14:00.

The employees of the judicial and public prosecutor’s service have been on strike since September 27, demanding the payment of salary supplements and a 78 percent salary increase, the amount by which the salaries of elected and appointed persons were increased.

Representatives of the UPOZ Union have so far held two meetings with the Government, which ended without a concrete offer to resolve the demands.