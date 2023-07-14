In a statement to MIA, US diplomat Derek Chollet called on Macedonia to accept the Bulgarian demands and amend its Constitution. Chollet praised the country for what he called “courage and dedication” in the concessions made to Greece to bring Macedonia into NATO and insisted that now a new door is open.

I am convinced that the people’s representatives will act in the country’s best interest and will lead the country forward, Chollet told MIA.

He promised that the United States will continue to support Macedonia, in fighting Russian misinformation, in improving the rule of law and in regional energy security. Chollet acknowledged that the democratic process may include disagreements, but that “the choice should not be to the detriment of key reforms and the rule of law”.