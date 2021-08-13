In the latest poll of the US National Democratic Institute NDI, VMRO-DPMNE holds a convincing lead over SDSM. That is four percent, ie VMRO-DPMNE has support of 14 percent, and SDSM 10 percent.

Of the other parties, DUI has five percent support, as does Levica. Alliance for Albanians has a rating of 4 percents.

The poll was conducted by telephone in March this year. Since then, another corona wave hit Macedonia, there was lack of vaccines, so it is expected that the support for the government to decrease.

On top of that we have the fires, where the government due to lack of equipment and staff was forced to seek help from other countries.