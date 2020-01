Political indictment for political purposes, former Parliament Speaker Trajko Veljanoski told TV 24.

With today’s ruling, the Court upheld the indictment in which former Ministers Spiro Ristovski and Mile Janakieski and former UBK Director Vladimir Atanasovski will be tried for organizing the April 27, 2017 events in Parliament.

He is the first Speaker of Parliament to be tried since Macedonia’s independence.