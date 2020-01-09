Head of Macedonian Orthodox Church, HH Stefan on the occasion of the celebration of the Holy Protomartyr and Archdeacon Stephen and third day of Christmas, hosted Thursday a traditional Christmas lunch for the state top officials.
President Stevo Pendarovski, Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi attended the Christmas lunch.
The Christmas lunch is traditionally held at the Archbishop’s residence, which will be also attended by part of the members of the Holy Synod of the Macedonian Orthodox Church.
Comments are closed for this post.