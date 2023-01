The Head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church-Ohrid Archbishopric (MOC-OA), HH Stefan, on the occasion of the Christmas holidays and his name day – the feast day of Holy Protomartyr Stephen, hosted a traditional Christmas lunch Monday for top state officials.

President Stevo Pendarovski and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski attended the Christmas lunch, as well as members of the Holy Synod of the MOC-OA.