The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, believes that the criticism of the so-called “fiery group” in DUI for the work of party officials is “informal and unreliable for commenting”, that is, that there are institutions, such as the European Commission, which is in charge of providing the most objective assessment.
Osmani, answering a journalist’s question at today’s joint press conference with the US ambassador to the country, Angela Aggeler, emphasized that any criticism that does not come from the institutions that are in charge of objective assessment of the work of the officials in the country has a dose of subjectivism.
Only the European Commission makes an assessment according to certain parameters, and I am really proud of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2022, because only foreign policy received the best grade, very good progress, that is, very good advancement in achieving the goals. However, of course, there are authorities within the state and within the parties we come from, so I would not comment on informal evaluations by anyone. When will we have time to work if we start commenting all kinds of informal comments regarding our work, added Osmani.
